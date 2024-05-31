Illinois teen drivers need an exclusive DMV appointment — and there's only 1 way to get it

Do you have an Illinois teenager set to take a driving test soon? You'll need an appointment at the DMV, the Illinois Secretary of State says -- and there's only one way to get it.

Earlier this month, the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced that 12 driver services facilities in Illinois will offer new Saturday hours exclusively for teen drivers.

The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 through Aug. 31. They will be slated solely for teens looking to get their driver's licenses or permits, the office said.

“Teen-only DMVs provide working parents, who can’t take time off work during the week to shuttle their child to a DMV, a convenient weekend option where they can make an appointment without waiting,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement. “Getting your first driver’s license is an exciting milestone, and we want to ensure the experience is as easy as possible for Illinois teens and their parents.”

Here's what to know:

Which DMVs will offer Saturday hours for teens and when?

Locations include Addison, Aurora, Bethalto, Belvidere, Bridgeview, Chicago West, Des Plaines, Elgin, Joliet, Lake Zurich, Plano, St. Charles.

In addition to the 10 locations offering summer Saturdays for teens, 15 other DMVs are open on Saturday in Illinois, including ones on the North and South sides of Chicago.

How can you make your appointment?

The only way to do so is via phone, according to the office.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Parents and teens can call (800) 252-8980 to schedule an appointment at any of the participating locations.

Who can make appointments?

The teen hours will be slated solely for teens looking to get their driver's licenses or permits.

The offices will have designated "selfie stations" for newly licensed drivers and will offer guidance tips to new drivers.

"The designated teen service hours will make an additional 1,000 appointments per week available to accommodate the nearly 9,000 current permit holders who become eligible for a license this summer," the Secretary of State's office said in a release. "The Teen DMVs will also free up appointments during the week for those needing in-person DMV visits."

But if no teens claim an appointment, some could become available to the general public.

If any teen-designated appointments are leftover, they will then be made available to the general public at 7 a.m. each Saturday.

How much time do you need?

As for how much time you'll need, teens who have already passed a driving test will be scheduled for 10-minute appointments, while those who need to complete the test will be scheduled for 30 minutes. Those in need of a permit can also schedule an appointment to take a written test.

What should you bring?

Here's what the Secretary of State's office says teens should bring with them for their appointment:

Their logbook for their instructional permit.

Their blue and white road test waiver form from their high school if they have one.

Their birth certificate.

Their physical Social Security Card.

Two proofs of address forms, such as school transcripts or their parent’s driver’s license or ID card.

While a REAL ID isn't required, the Secretary of State's office encouraged teens to apply for one during the designated hours.