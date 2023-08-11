Illinois Supreme Court's decision to uphold semiautomatic weapons ban garners mixed reactions

The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday vowed to uphold the state's semiautomatic weapons ban, marking a major victory for survivors of mass shootings, including those from suburban Highland Park.

The court's 4-3 decision upheld the constitutionality of the Protect Illinois Communities Act, including the assault weapons ban put in place in the wake of the Highland Park Parade mass shooting. The high court ruled that the exemptions to the ban neither deny equal protection nor constitute special legislation.

Ashbey Beasley, who survived the parade shooting, said every single day the ban is in place she knows it is saving lives.

"It is preventing the next mass shooting, and it's critical to cut off the easy access to these weapons of war," she said.

Following the ruling, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering issued a statement commending the court's decision, but also urged federal lawmakers to take action.

"The Court’s decision underscores the necessity of enacting policies that help mitigate the devastating impact of gun violence," she said in a statement, in part. "Congress now needs to take the next step and work to end mass shootings across the nation, so that we can once again live free from this type of terrorism. All of our lives depend on it.”

Illinois Rep. Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur, helped bring the lawsuit and blamed the governor's influence for the court ruling.

"We are disappointed, but the odds have always been against us," he said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker applauded the decision, calling it “a win for advocates, survivors, and families alike because it preserves this nation-leading legislation to combat gun violence and save countless lives.”

But his opponent during the last election called it a blow to the state, the Constitution and his Second Amendment rights.

"I will not allow anyone to come and take anything from me," Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey, a Republican from downstate Xenia, said. "And if need by, as I quoted before, I will die on this front porch before I give up any of my Second Amendment freedoms."

On the same day of the ruling, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the McCormick Place, where she too focused on gun violence.

"There are some people trying to sell a false choice that we won't buy... that you are either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away," she said. "I believe in the Second Amendment, I but I also believe that we need to renew the assault weapons ban."

While gun law advocates were claiming victory, there will be more challenges ahead. The Illinois State Rifle Association has told its members not to lose hope, saying it believes the case will likely be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court.