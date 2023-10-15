Illinois State Police urges vigilance against hate crimes and terrorism in wake of Israel-Hamas war

The Illinois State Police said on Sunday it was urging residents to be alert of potential hate crime and terrorism activity related to the Israel-Hamas war.

In a news release, the agency explained it was coordinating law enforcement activity in response to an elevated level of violence and hate crimes connected to the war. As of late Sunday, there was "no actionable intelligence" regarding any credible mass threats in Illinois.

ISP's advisory was issued one day after a landlord in suburban Plainfield Township targeted a 6-year-old boy and his mother in a stabbing because of their Islamic faith, according to police. The boy died from his injuries, and his mother remained in critical condition as of Sunday night.

The Illinois State Police said it continues to reach out to Muslim and Jewish communities to communicate and support those "being impacted by the current threat environment."

“Everyone in Illinois- both law enforcement and community members alike- must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this period of volatility,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly stated in the release. “If you see something, say something, before it’s too late.”

If you notice any suspicious behavior, you're encouraged to report it to your local law enforcement agency or call 911 -- depending on the level of the threat.