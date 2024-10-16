Illinois Secretary of State announces DMV kiosks to launch inside retail stores

Aiming to expand ease of access for services typically accessed at a DMV, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the start of a "fast lane" DMV kiosk pilot program at retail stores across the state.

According to Giannoulias' office, the program will include 15 kiosks that will be placed at select stores in Chicago, the surrounding suburbs and downstate Illinois.

Though specific locations were not revealed, the kiosks will be found in select Mariano's, Jewel-Osco, Kroger and Meijer grocery stores in Illinois.

Among the services offered by the kiosks include vehicle registration renewals and plate stickers, which can be printed for customers on-site.

Customers who are seeking a driver's license or state ID card renewal will be issued a temporary document from the kiosk to use while a new card is mailed to them.

More information on the program is expected to be revealed during a press conference at the West Loop Mariano's store Thursday morning.