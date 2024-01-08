Several Chicago-area schools closing on Tuesday ahead of snowstorm. Here's how to check for closures

Several Chicago-area schools will be closed on Tuesday as a winter storm is expected to pummel the region with winds, heavy rain and up to 10 inches of snow in some spots.

Four McHenry County schools, as well as Joliet Junior College in Will County, are among at least eight facilities that had announced closures as of Monday evening.

Are you looking to see if your child's school is closed?

There's an easy way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more. The Emergency Closing Center lists closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Simply go to the NBC Chicago homepage menu and under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

You can also click here for more.