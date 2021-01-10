darren bailey

Illinois Rep. Darren Bailey Collapses on House Floor

In a tweet, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "wishing a speedy recovery to Representative Bailey."

Illinois Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, collapsed during House proceedings Sunday, prompting first responders to wheel the lawmaker off on a stretcher.

Bailey was seen laying on the floor surrounded by other lawmakers as emergency responders attended to him.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said Bailey had been experiencing gastrointestinal issues and asked people to keep him in their thoughts, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Following the riot at the United States Capitol, Bailey and his wife offered prayer to followers and encouraged a liquid cleanse, according to Politico.

""We’ve embarked on a 21-day fast. Liquid only up until the evening, when we enjoy a healthy meal," he then told the news organization, “because our nation needs prayer and it needs prayer now."

In a tweet, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "wishing a speedy recovery to Representative Bailey."

Bailey garnered nationwide attention in May when he filed a lawsuit against Pritzker, claiming the governor exceeded his authority and violated the civil rights of the state’s residents in issuing a stay-at-home order.

