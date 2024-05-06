Illinois to launch new REAL ID awareness campaign Tuesday with deadline 1 year away

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will launch a new campaign encouraging residents to obtain a REAL ID on Tuesday, which will mark one year until the enforcement deadline.

Called "Get Real Illinois," the campaign will raise awareness about the upcoming deadline and encourage residents to apply early, so they can avoid problems at airports and DMV facilities, according to a news release.

Starting May 7, 2025, anyone 18 years old and above will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility.

In Illinois, the only way to acquire a REAL ID is by visiting a DMV branch in person. To make sure you have everything you need, an interactive checklist of all the necessary documents is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Here's what is required to submit an application:

A total of five forms of identification are needed to obtain a license or identification card that is compliant with the law.

Original copies are required for all documents, and physical copies are also required, as employees at facilities will be required to scan all documentation.

One form of identification must contain your full and current legal name, first, middle, and last. This can include a certified copy of a birth certificate, a U.S. passport, and other forms of ID issued by the State Department.

Another document must contain your full Social Security Number. That can include your card, a W-2 form, a pay stub, or other IRS documents that contain your name and SSN.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Two documents establishing proof of residency are also required. These can include bank statements, cancelled checks, credit card statements, college transcripts, credit reports, mortgage or lease agreements, insurance policies, pay stubs, utility bills, voter registration cards, or official mail received from a government agency. These documents must have the applicant’s name and address.

Finally, another document must feature an applicant’s written signature. This can include a driver’s license, a canceled check, a court order, a credit or debit card, a Medicare card, military ID, loan documents, a Social Security card, or a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services form, among others.

Those who submit an application for a REAL ID will likely receive their new ID card in the mail within 15 days.

The cost of a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card will be the same as any other driver’s license ($30) or identification card ($20) issued by Illinois DMV’s, according to officials.

A complete guide to frequently asked questions regarding REAL IDs can be found here.