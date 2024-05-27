DuSable Lake Shore Drive closures continue this week

Motorists who use DuSable Lake Shore Drive can expect more lane closures and travel delays this week, with construction resuming on Monday night.

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, three southbound lanes on the roadway will be closed between Irving Park Road and LaSalle Drive beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. Those closures will remain in place through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Those lanes will also be closed beginning at 6 p.m. for the remainder of the week, with lanes reopening at 5 a.m. the following day. One lane of traffic will be closed throughout the week on the southbound side of the roadway, according to officials.

Additional closures are also planned between Roosevelt and 31st Street beginning on Tuesday morning. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., three lanes will be closed on the southbound side of the roadway, with one lane reopening between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day.

Those closures will be in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to CDOT officials.

On the northbound side of the roadway, lane closures between Roosevelt and 31st Street will go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. Three lanes will be closed on the northbound side beginning at that time, with two lanes remaining closed during the afternoon and overnight hours.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead with the closures, and to expect lengthy delays if they have to drive on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

More information can be found on CDOT’s website.