The Illinois Health Department is warning residents of "possibly counterfeit Botox" after two people who received injections were hospitalized with symptoms resembling botulism.

According to a release from the IDPH, the "cluster of two cases" was reported in two people who received injections of "Botox or a similar possibly counterfeit product" in LaSalle County.

A similar cluster was also reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, the IDPH said.

According to the release, the two hospitalized individuals in Illinois reported symptoms similar to botulism, including such as blurred or double vision, droopy face, fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and hoarse voice following the injection.

Both patients had received injections from a licensed nurse in LaSalle County who was "performing work outside her authority," the release continued.

In the state of Illinois only certain medical providers are licensed to perform Botox injections. Cosmetologists and estheticians are prohibited from performing this practice under their licenses, officials said. Consumers can check to see if a professional is licensed in the state of Illinois to provide Botox here.

“Illinois residents should exercise caution when considering cosmetic treatment,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in the release. “Receiving these treatments in unlicensed, unapproved settings can put you or your loved ones at serious risk for health problems. Please only seek cosmetic services under the care of licensed professionals trained to do these procedures and who use FDA approved products."

Botulism is a rare, but potentially deadly illness characterized by muscle paralysis, the IDPH said.

"Botulism is caused by a nerve toxin that is produced by a bacterium called Clostridium botulinum found in nature, which is an ingredient in Botox and other similar substances used for cosmetic reasons," the release said. "The purified form of the botulinum toxin is approved by the FDA for use by licensed healthcare providers as a cosmetic treatment."

Officials are asking consumers to report any suspected wrongdoing to the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation.