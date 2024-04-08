Cosmetic injections sicken 2 with botulism-like illness, Illinois officials warn

Two people in LaSalle County were hospitalized after they experienced symptoms similar to those associated with botulism following cosmetic injections from an unlicensed practitioner, Illinois health officials said.

According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health, at least two illnesses were reported after individuals were injected with Botox or a similar, possibly counterfeit product in recent weeks.

An investigation remains underway, and Illinois officials are coordinating with health agencies in Tennessee after similar cases there.

According to the release, the patients involved experienced symptoms similar to those of botulism, including blurred vision, droopy face, fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and hoarse voice.

It is unclear whether the patients received injections of Botox or a counterfeit product, according to the release.

Officials say both individuals received injections from a licensed nurse who was performing work “outside of her authority.”

According to IDPH, the injection of botulinum toxin, the main ingredient in Botox, can only be performed by specifically licensed professionals.

“Illinois residents should exercise caution when considering cosmetic treatment,” Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. “Receiving these injections in unlicensed, unapproved settings can put you or your loved ones at serious risk for health problems.”

An alert was issued for local health agencies in Illinois to be on the lookout for similar cases as the investigation continues.

Officials also provided links for consumers to check whether their physician is licensed to perform cosmetic injections, and to report any suspected wrongdoing to the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation.