Illinois Man Among Those Arrested at US Capitol: Police

An Illinois man was among more than a dozen people arrested by police after storming the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.

U.S. Capitol police reported an Inverness man was arrested for "unlawful entry" Wednesday as thousands of people breached the building.

The Illinois resident was one of 10 people arrested for unlawful entry, another four were arrested by Capitol police on other charges, including assaulting a police officer and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a release Thursday morning.

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

The FBI is also asking for help in identifying people who were "instigating violence in Washington, D.C."

"We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the agency tweeted. "If you have information, visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol."

U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.

Four people died, one of them a woman from San Diego who was shot and killed inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.