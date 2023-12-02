Check your tickets: Thousands of winning Illinois Lottery tickets are currently unclaimed

The past few months there have been a slew of big Illinois Lottery winners in the Chicago area, including a $2 million scratch-off ticket sold at a Bucktown gas station, and a jackpot winning $1.2 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at a Lakeview grocery store.

And while some of the biggest (and smallest) winning tickets have already been cashed, many haven't yet -- in fact, thousands remain unclaimed. Among them are jackpots with prizes in the hundreds of thousands and one $1.2 million prize.

So if you have any old lottery tickets around, you might want to check the numbers, to see if you've hit it big.

The unclaimed jackpot and daily game prizes are below:

Nov. 23 - Express Lane - 2225 N. Main St. - Princeton - $200,000 - Lucky Day Lotto

Nov. 18 - Torrence BP - 17002 Torrence Ave. - Lansing - $325,000 - Lucky Day Lotto

Nov. 8 - Jewel - 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. - Chicago - $600,000 - Lucky Day Lotto

Oct. 29 - Fairplay Finer Foods - 2200 S. Western Ave. - Chicago - $250,000 - Lucky Day Lotto

Oct. 27 - Jewel - 2940 N. Ashland Ave. - Chicago - $1,200,000 - Lucky Day Lotto

Sept. 10 - Road Ranger - 7500 E. Riverside - Loves Park - $100,000 - Powerball

Aug. 15 - OM Chicago Heights Oil - 605 Dixie Hwy. - Chicago Heights - $1,000,000 - Powerball

June 26 - Kostner Korner - 4356 W. Howard - Skokie - $450,000 - Lucky Day Lotto

April 20 - Bellwood Mobil - 2418 St. Charles Rd. - Bellwood - $225,000 - Lucky Day Lotto

Those aren't the only winnings that have yet to be claimed.

Information on unclaimed Fast Play prizes can be found here. Meanwhile, the Illinois Lottery also keeps an extensive list of instant ticket prizes that remain unclaimed.