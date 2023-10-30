Winning $1.2M lottery ticket sold at Lakeview grocery store

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth more than $1 million was purchased at a grocery store in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the midday Friday drawing to take home the jackpot of $1.2 million. The winning numbers were 14-15-24-25-34, according to officials.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Jewel Osco, 2940 N. Ashland Ave.

Lucky Day Lotto has twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., according to officials. Tickets can be purchased wherever lottery tickets are sold and on the Illinois Lottery’s website.

So far in 2023, more than 10 million Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prize amounts coming in at just under $60 million.