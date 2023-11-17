$2M scratch-off lotto ticket sold at Bucktown gas station

Did you buy an Illinois lottery scratch-off ticket at a Chicago gas station recently? If so, you could be $2 million richer.

According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a $2 million "Stacks of Cash" scratch-off Instant Lottery ticket was recently purchased at a BP gas station in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

Prakash Raval, the owner of the gas station, located at 2357 W. Fullerton Ave., called the win "unbelievable."

“I want to know who the winner is," Raval said in the release. "I hope it’s one of our regular customers who I’ve known for years. I’ve been telling every customer who comes in that someone just won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket here. They can’t believe it, either."

It's not the first time Raval's store has sold a jackpot-winning ticket, the Illinois Lottery said. According to officials, in 2017, the store sold "25X Payout" scratch-off ticket worth $250,000.

“A few years ago, a young woman came into our store and purchased her very first scratch-off lottery ticket for $5," Raval said in the release. "I couldn’t believe it – it was a winning ticket worth $250,000. She came back to tell me ‘I won - I can’t believe I won!'"

The ticket is one of several recent jackpot winning scratch-off tickets sold in and around Chicago, including a $3 million scratch-off ticket sold at a liquor store in suburban Carpentersville.