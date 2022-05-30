Illinois' Largest Waterpark to Open This Week

It's nearly waterpark season in Illinois.

On June 4, the state's largest waterpark, Raging Waves, will open for the season for its 15th year.

The 58-acre Yorkville waterpark located at 4000 N. Bridge St., includes 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more, a press release from the park says.

Any day tickets start at $44.99, or $29.99 if you select a date ahead of time. Parking rates begin at $10, locker rentals begin at $12 and cabanas start at $200. Only clear or mesh bags are allowed in the park, along with diaper bags and small soft coolers.

No outside food or beverage is allowed.

Tickets can be purchased here.