Illinois' Largest Water Park Is Officially Open. Here's What to Know Before You Go

A giant waterpark in Illinois has officially opened for the season.

According to a press release, Raging Waves is the state's largest water park, with 32 waterslides, a wave pool, a sand play area, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more.

The park, at 4000 N. Bridge St. is off of Route 47 in Yorkville, is about 50 miles west of Chicago in Kendall County. According to Google Maps, the park is about 9.5 miles away from Aurora, and about a 35-minute drive from Naperville.

According to the website, the park is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and 11- 5 p.m. on select weekdays.

On closing weekend, Sept. 3-5, hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Any day tickets start at $44.99, or $29.99 if you select a date ahead of time.

Parking is not included in the daily ticket price and begins at $10. Locker rentals begin at $12 and cabanas start at $200. Only clear or mesh bags are allowed in the park, along with diaper bags and small soft coolers.

No outside food or beverage is allowed. Guests are permitted to bring one empty water bottle, and two factory sealed water bottles.

Tickets can be purchased here.

