Illinois' largest movie screen to open in west suburbs next week

Moviegoers often seek out IMAX theaters for new releases for the large-scale picture and unique experience they bring.

Yet one movie theater in Batavia is bringing cinematic enjoyment to new heights (and widths) by introducing Illinois' largest movie screen next week.

The "Super EMX" auditorium from Emagine will debut at the Emagine Batavia movie theater at 2 p.m. on July 11 for a showing of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1."

The 414-seat auditorium was under construction when the Emagine theater first opened at the start of last month.

The majestic screen measures 96 feet wide and 53 feet tall, the size of an NBA court flipped on its side.

The screen uses a 4K laser-projected image, backed by a Dolby Atmos sound system featuring 70 channels of sound.

As for the auditoriums themselves, guests can enjoy heated recliners and cuddle chairs, along with a full-service bar, shuffleboard, video games and more inside the theater's "High Roller Room."

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 North Randall Road.