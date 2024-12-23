Illinois health officials advised of an uptick in respiratory illnesses on Monday as families geared up for holiday celebrations in the following days.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, its Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard showed a rise in hospital admissions for COVID-19, the flu and RSV for the week ending Dec. 14. The percentage of emergency department visits due to respiratory illness also increased from 13.8% in the previous week to 14.7%, health officials said.

The uptick in Illinois follows a surge in flu cases across much of the country.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra urged precautions in a news release, while noting the rise in seasonal respiratory illness was expected.

"...As we gather with our loved ones during the holiday season, please use all the tools at your disposal to protect friends and family who are most vulnerable to severe outcomes," he said, in part. "This includes those who are over 65, very young children and people who are immunosuppressed."

Vohra encouraged hosts of holiday gatherings to provide proper indoor ventilation, encourage good hand hygiene and remind guests to cover coughs and sneezes.

If you do become sick, you can reduce transmission of illnesses by staying away from others as much as possible.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, a runny nose, or fever – should try to self-isolate, if able, unless they need medical care, officials stated in the IDPH news release. If you cannot self-isolate, you should wear a well-fitting mask around others.

For those who contract an illness, there are effective anti-viral treatments available for COVID-19 and the flu, but they must be started quickly.

Even as holiday gatherings near, public health officials note that it’s not too late to get vaccinated. While it takes about two weeks for vaccinations to provide their full level of protection, getting shots now will offer protection through the cold and flu season that lasts into the spring.

