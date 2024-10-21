University of Illinois

Illinois debuts incredible vintage football helmets for Illinois-Michigan game

The throwback, brown helmets were hand-painted to "match the look of the Red Grange era leather helmets," in a tribute to legendary Illinois player Harold Grange

Fans watching the Illinois-Michigan game Saturday may have noticed a vintage flair in the air.

The game, which kicked off in at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday afternoon, was "100 years in the making" as the Fighting Illini debuted throwback helmets that matched Illinois' famous game against Michigan on Oct. 18, 1924.

According to the team, the throwback helmets were hand-painted to "match the look of the Red Grange era leather helmets," in a tribute to legendary Illinois player Harold Grange.

"Memorial Stadium's Dedication Game famously occurred against Michigan on Oct. 18, 1924, the Fighting Illini football site says, "100 years and one day prior to this season's rededication — when Grange gained national headlines after scoring four touchdowns in the first 12 minutes then later running for a fifth touchdown and throwing for a sixth to take down the previously undefeated Wolverines."

Over the weekend, the team shared no shortage of photos of what the helmets looked like up close on social media.

Illinois claimed victory over the No. 24 Wolverines, with a 21-7 win. Now 6-1, Illinois will travel to take on No. 2 Oregon next week, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. Oct 26.

