Fans watching the Illinois-Michigan game Saturday may have noticed a vintage flair in the air.

The game, which kicked off in at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday afternoon, was "100 years in the making" as the Fighting Illini debuted throwback helmets that matched Illinois' famous game against Michigan on Oct. 18, 1924.

An iconic part of football history.



Individually hand-painted, each player will wear a custom helmet to match our throwback uniforms to the importance Red Grange played in football history. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/jUEsMfOyRO — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 19, 2024

According to the team, the throwback helmets were hand-painted to "match the look of the Red Grange era leather helmets," in a tribute to legendary Illinois player Harold Grange.

"Memorial Stadium's Dedication Game famously occurred against Michigan on Oct. 18, 1924, the Fighting Illini football site says, "100 years and one day prior to this season's rededication — when Grange gained national headlines after scoring four touchdowns in the first 12 minutes then later running for a fifth touchdown and throwing for a sixth to take down the previously undefeated Wolverines."

Over the weekend, the team shared no shortage of photos of what the helmets looked like up close on social media.

Altmyer takes it himself ‼️



He finds the end zone for @IlliniFootball's second TD of the day 👏#B1GFootball on CBS 📺 pic.twitter.com/5JxfwJL5HW — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 19, 2024

For everyone that has been part of this famILLy for the last 100 years.#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/sx8bftPtxy — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 19, 2024

Illinois claimed victory over the No. 24 Wolverines, with a 21-7 win. Now 6-1, Illinois will travel to take on No. 2 Oregon next week, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. Oct 26.