Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Testing for COVID-19, Church Defying Orders

While its neighboring state prepares to loosen restrictions even more Monday, Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order that has salons, restaurants and many businesses closed.

Business owners and places of worship have expressed criticism of the guidelines that remain in place until May 30, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defended them as life-saving precautions.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 11):

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Hold Update on COVID-19 Testing

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to "update on COVID-19 testing."

Lightfoot, along with officials from the Chicago Department of Public Health, are set to speak at 1 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

The mayor last week unveiled a Chicago-specific plan for reopening the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elgin Church Plans to Defy Pritzker’s Order, Hold In-Person Services Next Week

A church in unincorporated Elgin plans to reopen its doors to parishioners next Sunday despite Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order including restrictions on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, leaders of the Northwest Bible Baptist Church and their attorneys sent a letter to Pritzker notifying him that the church intends to resume in-person services on May 17.

“We are grateful for the guidance our government has provided through this pandemic and have respectfully refrained from gathering for weeks,” the church’s pastor, Dr. Keith Gomez, said in the letter. “However, we are persuaded that now is the time to safely resume meeting together in-person.”

Leaders add they intend to follow guidelines including administering temperature checks, asking parishioners to wear masks, adhering to social distancing guidelines and have asked those over the age of 65 and individuals with pre-existing conditions to stay at home and participate virtually among other measures.

Cook County Correctional Officer Dies of COVID-19, Officials Say

A Cook County Jail correctional officer died Sunday of apparent complications of COVID-19.

Antoine Jones, 51, worked for the Cook County sheriff’s office since July 2002, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. He lived on the South Side and is survived by his wife and five adult children.

Officials said Jones was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and died from apparent complications of the virus, but an autopsy has not yet been performed to officially rule on his cause of death.