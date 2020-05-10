coronavirus illinois

Blue Angels to Fly Over Chicago on Tuesday

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels announced plans to flyover three cities on Tuesday including Chicago as part of a salute to honor front line workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[UGCCHI-CJ-chicago beaches]Blue Angel
john harrison

The Blue Angels are headed to Chicago this week continuing a nationwide tribute to honor health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

The squadron sent out a tweet on Sunday previewing their upcoming schedule including a flyover of Chicago on Tuesday with routes and times expected to be announced Monday.

“Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday!” they tweeted. “Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe!”

The Navy pilots have been part of a series of an ongoing salute in the skies across the country and have already toured several major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Jacksonville and Miami.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoisblue angelsflyover
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us