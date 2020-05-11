Lightfoot Announces 6 New Testing Sites in Chicago

Six new coronavirus testing sites will open throughout Chicago over the next few weeks as the city works to rapidly increase its testing capabilities, Lightfoot announced Monday.

The city's goal is to increase testing from 3,000 to 10,000 tests per day, Lightfoot explained.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady explains why the city needs to increase its testing capacity.

“Testing remains one of the most powerful mechanisms for us to understand the complexities of COVID-19 and its spread in the community,” said Dr. Allison Arwady during Monday's announcement.

The new testing sites will be in the following locations:

Guaranteed Rate Field, Bridgeport

Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy, Little Village

Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy, Belmont Cragain

Kennedy-King College, Englewood

Senka Park, Gage Park

Gately Park, Pullman

Bridgeport, Little Village and Belmont Cragain testing sites plan to open by the end of the week.

The testing location in the parking lot of Guaranteed Rate Field will specifically serve asymptomatic first responders, healthcare and other essential workers in Chicago.

Lightfoot said the new testing sites have been selected based on both community testing needs and accessibility to public transportation.

All testing sites, besides the parking lot at Guaranteed Rate Field location, have the option of a walk up visit.

Partnerships with Community Organized Relief Effort and Curative-Korva will provide these testing locations with the resources needed to reach the city's goal.