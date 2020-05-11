How to Watch the Blue Angels’ Chicago Flyover Live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the flyover as it happens Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.

The Blue Angels have asked that Chicago-area residents don't travel to see their flyover Tuesday but watch it from their homes. If you're not in the flight path and still want to see it, we've got you covered.

NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the 15-minute flyover, part of a nationwide tribute to honor healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus crisis. Catch it live in the player above, on the NBC Chicago app or on the NBC 5 News at 11 a.m.

The squadron most recently released a flight path for the event, with the Chicago track set to take place between 11:45 a.m. and noon, though times are subject to change, they note.

The event will begin and end on the city's South Side, with the Blue Angels traveling north and west as they loop around the city.

"Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover," a message within the announcement reads. "Social distancing should be practiced at all times."

The Chicago flyover is part of a three-city tour set for Tuesday, with other visits being made to Detroit and Indianapolis.

“Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday!” they tweeted.

The Navy pilots have been part of a series of an ongoing salute in the skies across the country and have already toured several major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Jacksonville and Miami.