Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Stay-at-Home Order, Anyone Can Get Tested

Will Illinois' stay-at-home order be extended?

It's a question many have been asking as the state prepares to enter its fourth week of restrictions and closures, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker says a decision is coming.

Meanwhile, anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms will now be able to get a test in Illinois as part of a new announcement by state officials.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 17):

21 Employees at South Side Meat Packing Facility Test Positive for Coronavirus

More than 20 employees at a Chicago meat packing facility have tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed.

An anonymous employee contacted NBC 5 and said she and other employees at Rose Packing Company on Chicago’s South Side were informed of the 21 confirmed coronavirus cases by plant managers Thursday at a town hall-style meeting.

The whistleblower said the company is now distributing personal protective equipment.

Lightfoot, Pritzker to Tour McCormick Place

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will tour Chicago's McCormick Place, which has transformed into an alternate care center to help treat coronavirus patients.

The tour is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m.

Thousands More Coronavirus Tests Available Daily in Illinois

As experts say widespread coronavirus testing is key to reopening the economy, thousands of more tests will be available every day in Illinois with quicker results within a day or so.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced expanded guidelines of who can get a test.

"The state of Illinois has expanded those eligible to get a test to include anyone who has COVID-like symptoms, even if you have not been given a doctor’s order," Gov. Pritzker said during Thursday's daily briefing.

The order currently remains in effect until April 30, but Pritzker said a decision on a potential extension will be made in "the coming days" and within the next week.

Some Midwest states are preparing to lift their orders in early May. Meanwhile, Wisconsin extended its order until May 26.