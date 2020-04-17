3rd Chicago Police Officer Dies From Coronavirus, Department Announces

A third Chicago police officer has died due to complications from coronavirus, the department announced Friday.

"We are again heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19," spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted.

We are again heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19. This is the third member of the Department to be overcome by the disease and our condolences are with his family & sympathies to his CPD family. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/kpxaxutgfJ — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) April 17, 2020

This is the third officer to pass away from the virus in as many weeks.

Sergeant Clifford Martin and narcotics officer Marco DiFranco also died over the last two weeks.

Chicago police announced Thursday 49 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the department to 288. Of the cases, 276 are officers and 12 are civilian employees, the department said.

The Chicago Fire Department has also announced two deaths associated with the pandemic so far.