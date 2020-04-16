Thousands More Coronavirus Tests Available Daily in Illinois

As experts say widespread coronavirus testing is key to reopening the economy, thousands of more tests will be available every day in Illinois with quicker results within a day or so.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced expanded guidelines of who can get a test.

"The state of Illinois has expanded those eligible to get a test to include anyone who has COVID-like symptoms, even if you have not been given a doctor’s order." Gov. Pritzker said during Thursday's daily briefing.

The new guidelines come as the state plans to announce more drive-through testing sites after opening one in south suburban Markham on Tuesday.

"With this new site, our drive-throughs now have the ability to run up to 1,800 tests per day," Gov. Pritzker said.

The University of Chicago has more supplies so it's expanding Coronavirus testing up to 1,000 tests per day at more health care sites on the South Side.

"When they develop that fever or have that cough, they don’t have to resign themselves to just hoping away COVID but they can actually gain access, be tested and if necessary get the care that they need," said Dr. Steven Weber with the University of Chicago.