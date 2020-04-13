face masks

How to Make Your Own Face Mask at Home

To protect from the coronavirus pandemic, people are making protective face masks without a sewing machine

By Becca Wood

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear face masks should anyone need to go out in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the CDC's website, the mask should:

  1. Fit snugly against the sides of the face
  2. Be secured with ties or ear loops
  3. Include multiple layers of fabric
  4. Allow for breathing without restriction
  5. Be able to be laundered and machine dried

Online websites and videos explain masks can be created with hair ties or rubber bands and a bandana or piece of cloth approximately 20"x20".

The mask is made by folding the piece of cloth horizontally, flipping the cloth and folding it again. After adding hair ties to both ends, the mask will be able to slide into the opposite end and fit around the mouth and nose area.

Many celebrities have been promoting the use of face masks, with some posting tutorials on their social media accounts.

Actress Kerry Washington posted a photo and tutorial on Instagram to create protective face masks at home.

The CDC reminds that the face coverings recommended are not surgical masks, as those are critical supplies to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

The goal is for people to protect themselves in public areas, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

This article tagged under:

face maskscoronaviruscoronavirus in illinoisDIY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us