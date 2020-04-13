How to Make Your Own Face Mask at Home

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear face masks should anyone need to go out in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the CDC's website, the mask should:

Fit snugly against the sides of the face Be secured with ties or ear loops Include multiple layers of fabric Allow for breathing without restriction Be able to be laundered and machine dried

Online websites and videos explain masks can be created with hair ties or rubber bands and a bandana or piece of cloth approximately 20"x20".

The mask is made by folding the piece of cloth horizontally, flipping the cloth and folding it again. After adding hair ties to both ends, the mask will be able to slide into the opposite end and fit around the mouth and nose area.

Many celebrities have been promoting the use of face masks, with some posting tutorials on their social media accounts.

The CDC reminds that the face coverings recommended are not surgical masks, as those are critical supplies to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

The goal is for people to protect themselves in public areas, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.