Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State-Run Testing Sites Closed, Will Chicago’s Phase 3 Begin?

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

In just one day, Chicago is slated to enter phase three of its reopening plan after months of stay-at-home restrictions.

But as large protests and gatherings flood city streets, new concerns over the resurgence of coronavirus has officials questioning.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 2):

LIVE: Chicago Mayor to Speak at 10 a.m. After Another Night of Unrest

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to provide an update Tuesday after another night of unrest across the city saw largely peaceful protests, as well as looting and vandalism, a heavy police presence and a state disaster proclamation across the city and suburbs.

The mayor is scheduled to speak alongside Chicago police and the city's Department of Public Health at 10 a.m. CST from the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications headquarters. Watch live in the player above.

Will Phase 3 Begin in Chicago as Scheduled?

A decision is imminent in Chicago as questions over the city's third phase of reopening remain unanswered.

Chicago officials said Monday they have not yet decided whether the city will enter the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday after protests, looting, vandalism and violence gripped the city over the weekend.

On Tuesday, additional protests brought hundreds of people together into North Side streets.

"We have not made any decision one way or another about that," Lightfoot said at at a Monday news conference alongside other city officials to discuss the unrest of the days prior.

Monday marked the fourth consecutive night of protests in Chicago calling for justice after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd earlier in the week in an incident captured on cellphone video. Thousands of protesters joined demonstrations across the city, despite a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, meant to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Facilities to Remain Closed Tuesday

For the second straight day, all Illinois community-based coronavirus testing sites will be closed Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

The state is currently operating 10 different testing sites all over Illinois, including in Aurora, Champaign, Chatham, East St. Louis, Harwood Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, South Holland and Waukegan.

The closure of the state-run facilities was ordered by IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau on Sunday to “protect staff and those utilizing these services,” and no reopening date has been set.