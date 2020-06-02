More Than 1,600 New Coronavirus Cases, 113 Additional Deaths Reported in Illinois Tuesday

A day after fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported statewide, Illinois officials say 1,614 new cases of the disease were reported Tuesday, along with 113 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

In all, 122,848 cases of the virus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began, with all but one county in the state reporting at least one positive case as of Tuesday.

The 113 new deaths attributed to the virus bring the state’s death toll to 5,525 since the first confirmed death was reported earlier this year.

Over the last 24 hours, laboratories have returned test results on 16,431 total specimens, bringing the statewide total to 934,704, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day positivity rate on coronavirus cases jumped up slightly on Tuesday, with seven percent of tests coming back with positive results over the last week.

Hospitalization numbers in the state continue to improve, as 874 of the state’s 3,727 staffed intensive care unit beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients. Just 548 of the state’s 5,888 ventilators are currently in use by coronavirus patients, according to the latest data available Tuesday.

The news comes as the state continues to move into Phase Three of its “Restore Illinois” plan. Test results in coming days could become more scattershot, as community-based testing facility across the state remained closed amid protests and civil unrest in several communities.