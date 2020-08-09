Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Reports Nearly 1,400 New Cases, Pritzker to Discuss Mask Mandate

Note: Press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker or Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the video player above.

As Illinois reported nearly 1,400 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, new fencing has been erected at Montrose Beach after dozens of people were seen gathering near Lake Michigan this weekend.

That decision came after Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized residents for not taking social distancing guidelines seriously, saying that it will take collective action to keep the state from backsliding into previous restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

Lightfoot’s words come as the state continues to see spikes in cases and positivity rates. On Sunday, the state reported 1,382 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths attributed to the virus.

To that end, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is hoping to give local law enforcement agencies new tools to help enforce mask requirements in the state, and will give remarks Sunday on that very subject.

Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around the state today, Aug. 9:

Fencing Erected at Montrose Beach After Mayor Lightfoot Blasts Residents for Large Gatherings

While Chicago's beaches remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of people gathered in an area near the city's Montrose Beach Saturday, prompting criticism from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot posted a social media showing several individuals, many of them who appeared to not be abiding by social distancing guidelines, in a grassy area near boat docks.

"It's called a pandemic, people," the mayor tweeted. "This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront. Don't make us take steps backwards."