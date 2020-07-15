Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker and Lightfoot to Hold News Conferences

Note: Press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker or Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the video player above.

Both Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot were scheduled to deliver updates on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

Their separate news conferences will come after they've continued to answer questions about the outbreak for days at largely unrelated events, though many questions still remain, including what Chicago Public Schools plans to do this fall.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around Illinois today, July 14:

Lightfoot to Deliver Update on Coronavirus Data

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to deliver an update on "data related to COVID-19," according to her public schedule. She will join Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for a news conference beginning at 9 a.m. CST at City Hall, her office says.

Pritzker to Deliver an Update on COVID-19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver an update on the coronavirus pandemic across the state, according to his public schedule. He is expected to hold a news conference beginning at 12 p.m. at the Thompson Center in Chicago.

Wednesday's briefing will mark his first coronavirus-specific news conference in more than two weeks, though he's answered questions about the pandemic at other events.

Lightfoot Says Update From CPS on Fall Schooling Coming This Week

With several Illinois school districts already releasing their reopening plans, Chicago Public Schools has yet to announce a plan of its own.

But that could change this week.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the district plans to release "framework" later this week.

"Chicago Public Schools reopens right after Labor Day and anybody sitting here in the middle of July, that thinks that they have a crystal ball and can tell you with any degree of certainty what the world is going to look like then I think is foolish," Lightfoot told MSNBC in an interview Tuesday. "But the reality is we've got to prepare. So our Chicago Public Schools is going to be releasing later this week, a framework that's going to be a starting point for conversation, particularly with parents and other people in the school community that are vital to any kind of reopening strategy."

Lightfoot Says Chicago Paying Close Attention to Midwest States as Travel Order Expands

As Chicago expands its travel order, adding two more states to the quarantine list Tuesday, some are wondering which states could be next?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is paying close attention to its Midwest neighbors as the travel order continues to be evaluated each week.

Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio were all added to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s quarantine list this week as they report a spike in cases. Iowa was also added to Chicago's order, beginning Friday.

Illinois Reports More Than 700 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Illinois have confirmed more than 700 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 25 additional deaths.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 707 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 155,506.

Tuesday’s death toll brings the number of fatalities related to COVID-19 to 7,218, according to health officials.

In all, 28,446 new specimens were returned to laboratories in the state, bringing the total to 2,041,440 since the pandemic began.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate remains at three percent, according to health officials.

Hospitalization numbers did inch up slightly, with 1,416 hospitalizations for COVID-19. Of those patients, 333 were in intensive care units, and 126 patients were on ventilators as of July 13.

Pritzker Says He ‘Will Not Hesitate' to Close Bars, Indoor Dining Again If Coronavirus Metrics Keep Climbing

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that he "will not hesitate" to bring back regulations previously put in place to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus across the state, including closing bars and indoor dining at restaurants, should health officials find it necessary.

Pritzker was asked at a news conference about whether he's considering shutting down indoor service at restaurants and bars again as coronavirus cases continue to rise - and at what point those restrictions would be reinstated.

"We're watching these numbers very, very closely. I don't wake up on any day and not look at those numbers first thing," Pritzker said. "We've been very measured about how we've reopened our state, and there are many people that complain that where we are now isn't open enough. And so I would just say that I will not hesitate to reimpose some mitigations if we see our numbers moving upward."

Indoor service at bars and restaurants was shut down in mid-March, and remained closed through late June, when the state entered phase four of its reopening plan.

"My concern, again, is all about the health and safety of the people of the state of Illinois," Pritzker added.

But when pressed on what the metrics - number of cases, positivity rate in testing or any other indicator - would be for him to reimpose those restrictions, Pritzker demurred.

"I listen to our Department of Public Health director as well as to the many epidemiologists who are advising us and watching very closely the states in the South and the West that are struggling right now and wondering, 'Where could we or should we dial, you know, turn the dimmer switches, they say, on some of these items?'" he said.

Chicago Adds 2 States to Travel Order

Chicago has added two additional states to its travel order, which requires travelers visiting or returning to the city from certain states to quarantine for 14 days.

Beginning Friday, the order will now include Iowa and Oklahoma, according to the city's website.

Chicago first issued an emergency travel order for 15 states just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The order took effect on July 6.

States included in the order at that time were: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state."

The order is set to remain in effect until further notice and the list of states is slated to be evaluated every Tuesday.

