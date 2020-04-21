Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Nursing Home Concerns, Highest One-Week Death Toll

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois coronavirus cases and deaths are still on the rise despite the statewide curve beginning to "flatten," according to health officials.

New numbers have led to questions surrounding the response at Chicago-area nursing homes.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 21):

20th Employee Contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 20.

The latest employee to test positive worked in the Probate Division, which is located on the 12th floor of the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St.; however, they primarily worked in a courtroom and last reported for work on March 27, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The employee is self-quarantining at home.

Cook County Jail Guard, 2 Inmates Die of Coronavirus

A correctional officer at the Cook County Jail has died of the coronavirus.

Sheila Rivera, 47, is possibly the first correctional officer at the jail to die of the disease, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Rivera died Sunday evening at Resurrection Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two more inmates at Cook County Jail who tested positive for COVID-19 have also died, the sheriff’s office announced.

A 53-year-old man died Monday, and a 42-year-old died Sunday night, both at Stroger Hospital, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

As of Monday evening, 215 detainees were positive for coronavirus, the sheriff’s office said. Another 183 inmates who had previously tested positive are recovering at a facility in the jail.

Union, Resident’s Family Member Question Nursing Home Transparency

Newly-released information from the state of Illinois shows coronavirus is hitting nursing homes hard. Yet family members of residents and a union representing nursing home workers told NBC 5 the facilities are slow to provide information.

A union representing nursing home workers in Illinois said its members are quitting their jobs over a lack of coronavirus information from the facilities.

“They need to know who has it so they can take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and the other residents, but also that they can protect their families,” said SEIU Healthcare director of nursing homes, Shaba Andrich.

The federal government is also pushing for nursing homes to be more transparent. In addition to requiring nursing homes to provide COVID-19 related information to state and local governments, the facilities are now required to report their case information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Highest One-Week Coronavirus Death Toll Reported in Illinois

NBC 5 Investigates found that the latest data from Monday shows the highest one-week death toll for Illinois, as well as for the Chicago area’s largest counties. But amidst all that tragedy, there may be a few small positive signs.

In Illinois, 555 peopled died as a result of the coronavirus over the past seven days – fueled in part by two days that tied our highest one-day death toll so far.

Those 555 fatalities surpass the total from a week ago — last Monday — when Illinois saw 487 people succumb to this virus over the previous week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker now recommends residents wear masks if they must go outside during the stay-at-home order. Here is an easy no-sew face mask with items you probably already have at home.