nursing homes

Union, Resident’s Family Member Question Nursing Home Transparency

One union said some of its members who work in nursing homes have quit over the lack of coronavirus information

By Chris Coffey

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Newly-released information from the state of Illinois shows coronavirus is hitting nursing homes hard. Yet family members of residents and a union representing nursing home workers told NBC 5 the facilities are slow to provide information.

Mae Whiteside said her sister, Felicia, is a resident of Carlton on the Lake on Chicago's North Side.

Whiteside said she previously heard about two positive COVID-19 cases at the facility in a letter from the facility dated April 1. But according to state data, there are now twenty COVID-19 cases and three deaths at Carlton.

“I would have liked to have known that there’s 20 cases, three deaths,” Whiteside said.  "Any family member in my position would have gotten some way to try to get them home.”

Whiteside said she hopes to bring Felicia home, at least on a short-term basis, as soon as she lines up the vendors to set up a medical bed and other equipment for her sister.

NBC 5 contacted Carlton on the Lake, but the facility has yet to provide a comment.

Meanwhile, a union representing nursing home workers in Illinois said its members are quitting their jobs over a lack of coronavirus information from the facilities.

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

When Will We Know If Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order Will be Extended?

Symphony of Joliet Apr 19

81 Cases of Coronavirus Reported at Joliet Assisted Living Facility: State

nursing homes Apr 19

Illinois Releases Data on Coronavirus Cases, Deaths in State’s Nursing Homes

“They need to know who has it so they can take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and the other residents, but also that they can protect their families,” said SEIU Healthcare director of nursing homes, Shaba Andrich.

The federal government is also pushing for nursing homes to be more transparent. In addition to requiring nursing homes to provide COVID-19 related information to state and local governments, the facilities are now required to report their case information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

“It’s important that patients and their families have the information that they need and they need to understand what’s going on in the nursing home,” said CMS administrator Seema Veera.

A spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said the state agrees with the increased notification requirements.

This article tagged under:

nursing homesChicagocoronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World LX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us