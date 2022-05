Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Omicron Subvariant, Contact Tracing Changes

A new version of omicron is quickly rising to become the dominant strain in the United States, but what is known about it so far?

Plus, there are new changes for Illinois when it comes to contact tracing.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

New Omicron Subvariant: Symptoms, How Fast It's Spreading, and More

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its estimates on which subvariants are causing cases of coronavirus in the United States each week, and a new version of omicron could ascend to the top of that list this week.

According to last week’s data, the BA.2.12.1 subvariant of omicron made up an estimated 47.5% of COVID cases in the United States.

So what exactly is this new subvariant? Is it spreading faster than previous iterations of the virus? And does it cause more severe illness? Here’s what we know so far.

How Many Children Are Vaccinated for COVID in Illinois? Here's the Data

As booster shots for children are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with COVID cases rising across the country and state of Illinois, how many children are already vaccinated against the virus?

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been tracking metrics across the state.

As of Friday, data showed over 60% of Illinois children between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated, while just 36% of those between the ages of 5 and 11 have completed a series.

See a full county-by-county breakdown for the Chicago area.

Illinois to End Contact Tracing Calls for COVID Patients, Will Send Text Messages Instead

The Illinois Department of Public Health says that it will no longer conduct contact tracing via phone calls to individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and will instead use automated case notifications via SMS text message starting next month.

Beginning on June 1, IDPH officials say that they will no longer make case investigation phone calls to individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and that the contact tracing call center that had been established during the pandemic will cease operations.

Illinois COVID Stats: Slight Drops in Metrics After Periods of Increases

One week after Illinois experienced an average of more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in three months, the state has seen a break in the upward trend - as both slight decreases in case numbers and hospitalizations have been reported.

However, metrics still remain substantially higher than they were a few months ago, according to newly-released data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

COVID Test Kit from USPS: How to Get Yours in the Mail

You can now sign up to receive 8 free, at-home rapid antigen COVID tests in the mail, the federal government recently announced.

In previous rounds of test distributions residents could only claim up to four at-home COVID test kits per household.

Test kits will be shipped for free to residences, according to the United States Postal Service. Those tests will come in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, the USPS says.

Illinois COVID Testing: Where to Find Free Rapid, PCR COVID Tests Near You

COVID cases and hospitalizations are continuing to climb in Illinois, with the state now averaging more than 6,000 new probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.

It's the first time in more than three months Illinois has seen the daily rate that high.

The good news is, COVID testing across Chicago and at Illinois remains free at many sites. And, the federal government is now offering residents double the number of free COVID rapid antigen tests during its newest round of kit availability, according to an update by the United States Postal Service.

If you're experiencing symptoms, or you believe you've been exposed, here's where you can find free COVID testing near you in Chicago and Illinois, for adults and kids.

How Long Can You Test Positive for COVID Following Infection?

If you test positive for COVID, how long could that last?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people who contract COVID-19 can have detectable virus for up to three months, but that doesn't mean they are contagious.

When it comes to testing, however, the PCR tests are more likely to continue picking up the virus following infection.

When Are You Contagious With COVID and How Long Should You Quarantine?

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Chicago and the city's top doctor said the trend will likely continue in coming weeks, sparking questions from concerned residents.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that the city's positivity rate has soared to nearly 5% in recent weeks, and she expects metrics to continue to rise in the coming days.

Low, Medium, High: What CDC's Community Levels Mean and What's Required in Each

With nearly every Chicago-area county having reached the "medium community level" for COVID-19 and one Chicago suburb reaching "high" transmission levels, per guidance set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, what does that mean for you?

So what does that mean and what does it take to reach each level?

Tested Positive for COVID and Looking for Treatment Options? Here's What to Know About Pfizer's Antiviral Pill

As more test positive for the coronavirus across the Chicago area, many are turning to questions over treating the virus with the new antiviral COVID-19 pill.

Pfizer's Paxlovid pill has been used in several recent high-profile cases, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

But as more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug.

COVID Incubation Period: How Long Should You Quarantine and When Are You Contagious?

"In this wave...it's likely that we'll have even more cases before we see it turn around," she said. "And the last thing we want to do is to have people really see the hospitalization numbers going up significantly."

For those who contract COVID, there may be lingering questions. Here's the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC COVID Guidelines 2022: Symptoms to Watch for, How Long to Quarantine and More

With new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 spreading across the U.S. and nearly all of the Chicago area rising to a higher alert level, many are wondering what to do if they experience symptoms or test positive for the virus.

If you were exposed, when could symptoms start, how long are you contagious, how long should you quarantine for and when is the best time test?

Read more here.