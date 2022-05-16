Government Offers Up to 8 Free COVID Tests Per Household as Cases Rise Nationwide

The federal government is now offering residents double the number of free COVID rapid antigen tests during its newest round of kit availability, according to an update by the United States Postal Service.

Whereas in previous rounds of test distributions residents were only able to claim up to four per household, instead residents can now request up to eight of the tests, which will be shipped for free to their residences.

According to the government, each order will contain eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Those tests will come in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, according to the USPS website.

Shipping on the packages will be free, and tracking numbers will be provided upon sign-up for the test kits. You can sign up via the USPS website here.

The new distribution of kits comes as COVID cases once again start to climb in the United States thanks to a new subvariant of omicron. In the state of Illinois, more than 6,000 new cases per day are being reported, the highest average since early February.