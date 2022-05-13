Based on the rising number of new COVID cases reported in the last seven days, the city of Evanston said Thursday its community COVID risk level has increased from 'medium' to 'high,' the highest level of alert, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City metrics show 397 new COVID cases were reported in Evanston over a seven day period, compared to 305 the week prior.

According to local health officials, once Evanston reaches more 200 new COVID cases per 100,000 people over a week time frame, community level transitions to high.

Evanston on Thursday also reported 83 daily cases -- a more than 50 percent jump over Wednesday, when it reported only 47.

According to the city of Chicago, "A county’s risk level can be low, medium, or high based on a combination of three metrics: the number of new local COVID-19 cases; the number of new local COVID-19 hospital admissions; and the proportion of local hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID."

Evanston reports that its percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients is at a 'medium' risk level, at 4.22 percent. 'According to Cook County Department of Public Health, cases in Suburban Cook County are rising, but the county as a whole remains at the 'medium' community risk level.

Local Evanston health officials say nearly 90 percent of residents over 5 years old are vaccinated.

Chicago's COVID risk level currently sits at 'medium.'

The risk levels implemented by the city the county are based on data and health alerts from the CDC. As of Friday, more than a dozen counties in Illinois -- including Cook, Kane, McHenry, Lake, DuPage, DeKalb, Kendall and Will counties -- were all listed under the CDC's "medium community" alert level.

Last week, only 8 counties in the state were listed at 'medium.'

According to the CDC, people living in communities where 'high' community COVID risk is reported should wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces, including schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC also recommends those who are at high risk or immunocompromised consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities.