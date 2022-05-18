COVID Test Kit from USPS: How to Get Yours in the Mail

You can now sign up to receive 8 free, at-home rapid antigen COVID tests in the mail, the federal government recently announced.

In previous rounds of test distributions residents could only claim up to four at-home COVID test kits per household.

Test kits will be shipped for free to residences, according to the United States Postal Service. Those tests will come in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, the USPS says.

Here's how to sign up and get yours mailed to your home.

The White House said in a release announcing the new test offerings Tuesday morning that approximately 350 million free tests have been delivered across the country, in U.S. territories and at overseas military bases, and says many have been delivered by the USPS within 48 hours.

The funding for this round of tests came from the American Rescue Plan, according to the release.

The new distribution of kits comes as COVID cases are once again climbing across the country as the Omicron variant continues to evolve.