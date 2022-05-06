Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Kids Being Hit Harder in Chicago Area, J&J Restricted

Chicago-area health officials warn people under the age of 20 are being especially hard-hit by the virus in some locations.

Meanwhile, U.S. regulators have limited those who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID Symptoms in Children: Signs to Watch as Officials Warn Kids Getting Hit Hard by Virus

As Chicago-area health officials warn people under the age of 20 are being especially hard-hit by the virus, many parents are likely wondering what symptoms they should be aware of in children and teens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children have similar symptoms to adults, and in many cases experience milder illness.

"While children are as likely to get COVID-19 as adults, kids are less likely to become severely ill," the Mayo Clinic reports. "Up to 50% of children and adolescents might have COVID-19 with no symptoms. However, some children with COVID-19 need to be hospitalized, treated in the intensive care unit or placed on a ventilator to help them breathe."

FDA Restricts J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Blood Clot Risk

U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine. U.S. authorities for months have recommended that Americans get Pfizer or Moderna shots instead of J&J's vaccine.

COVID Cases, Hospitalizations on the Rise in DuPage County, Officials Say

Health officials in suburban DuPage County are warning residents that COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the area, with residents under the age of 20 being especially hard-hit by the spread of the virus.

According to the latest data provided by the DuPage County Health Department, the county is now reporting 259 new cases of COVID per 100,000 residents per week.

1 Million Deaths and Counting: COVID-19 Has Now Claimed the Lives of 1 Million Americans

During the first few bewildering weeks of 2020, as medical workers and public health officials grappled with a devastating novel coronavirus that swept small towns and large cities alike, the White House predicted that at least 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die of the virus in the best-case scenario.

The first reported U.S. COVID-19 death was on February 29, 2020. A month later, the day Dr. Deborah Birx announced the sobering prediction, the death toll had already surpassed 5,000 dead Americans.

COVID vs. Allergies: How Can You Tell the Difference in Symptoms?

With high levels of tree pollen now in the air and highly-contagious COVID variants spreading this spring, it can be increasingly difficult to identify the reason behind your runny nose or fatigue.

"Now with COVID and all the different strains becoming a little bit milder, people are getting confused with the symptoms," said Dr. Ruchi Gupta, professor of pediatrics and medicine for Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.

Chicago Likely to Hit ‘Medium Community Level' of COVID Soon, Top Doctor Says

While hospitalizations have remained largely steady in Chicago in recent weeks, it appears that the area is at risk of moving up to a “medium community level” of COVID-19 soon, the city’s top doctor says.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, told viewers during her “Ask Arwady” session on Tuesday that the city will likely move to a “medium level” of the virus as soon as this week.

“I do anticipate, really, probably this week or next Chicago will move to that medium level,” Arwady said.

The CDC Still Recommends You Wear a Mask on Planes and Trains

U.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends.

Experts: What Being at ‘Medium' COVID Transmission Level Means

Several suburban Chicago communities are seeing increased transmission of COVID-19, but metrics would have to get significantly worse before any mandates or protocol changes would be implemented, health experts tell NBC 5.

Both Lake and DuPage counties are among the five Illinois counties that are considered to be at a “medium community transmission” level, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5: When Could Shots Begin? The Latest Timing

As Moderna took the next step forward toward getting the first COVID vaccination authorized for children under the age of 5, when could parents expect shots to begin?

Frustrated families are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect the nation’s littlest kids as all around them people shed masks and other public health precautions -- even though highly contagious coronavirus mutants continue to spread.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

While the race is on to get the youngest members of the population vaccinated, which vaccine will work best and when might one be approved?

Here's what we know so far.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID and How Soon Could Symptoms Start? Here's What to Know

If you test positive for coronavirus or were exposed to someone who has, when could symptoms start, how long are you contagious, how long should you quarantine for and when should you get tested?

With COVID cases slowly rising in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

Illinois has seen new cases of the virus increase by more than 40% in the last week.

How Soon After Exposure Do COVID Symptoms Start?

As cases of the coronavirus climb in Illinois and across the country due in part to the now-dominant BA.2 omicron subvariant, the risk for being exposed to someone with COVID is also increasing. But when might symptoms first appear following a potential exposure?

Some experts say the omicron variant "sped up" timing for what many once knew with COVID, including the incubation period, or the time between exposure and the start of symptoms. Late last year, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding quarantine and isolation were updated to reflect that change.

CDC Guidelines For COVID Exposure: What to Know About Quarantine Times, Symptoms

After you've been exposed to or test positive for COVID-19, how long should you quarantine from others and when could symptoms appear?

As cases, and now deaths and hospitalizations as well, slowly rise in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

Here's a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has. This guidance was most recently updated at the end of March.