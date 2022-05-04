COVID Cases, Hospitalizations on the Rise in DuPage County, Officials Say

Health officials in suburban DuPage County are warning residents that COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the area, with residents under the age of 20 being especially hard-hit by the spread of the virus.

According to the latest data provided by the DuPage County Health Department, the county is now reporting 259 new cases of COVID per 100,000 residents per week.

Under guidelines set by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, DuPage County is one of five Illinois counties to be at a “medium community level” of the virus, as it is averaging more than 200 new cases of the illness per 100,000 residents per week.

Officials say that the county is now averaging 134 COVID cases per day among residents between the ages of 0-and-19.

With the increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations, officials are encouraging residents to find “Test-to-Treat” locations in the event that they are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, let your health care provider know about your positive test, and talk with them about whether COVID-19 treatments are appropriate for you,” Karen Ayala, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said in a statement.

Those treatments could potentially including COVID antivirals and other approved medications, according to officials, and residents are encouraged to seek out more information.

Residents are also being urged to stay up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters, and to wear masks when possible. Increasing air flow in indoor spaces, and spending more time outdoors and in well-ventilated spaces, is also encouraged at this time.