Coronavirus in Illinois: 30K New Cases, 46 Deaths in Last Week As Counties Rise to Medium COVID Risk

Illinois health officials reported 30,633 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 46 additional deaths. While cases have increased, deaths have stayed the same.

The previous week, the state reported 24,646 new and 46 deaths. The week before that, the state reported 19,551 new cases and 58 deaths were reported.

In all, 3,169,315 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 33,660 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average dropped to 14,163 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 99,144 doses were administered across the state.

More than 22 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 68% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 76% receiving at least one dose. About 51% are also boosted.

As of midnight Thursday, 808 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 66 are in ICU beds, and 24 are on ventilators.

Due to the increase in cases across the state, 14 Illinois counties have moved into having a Medium Community Level risk for COVID, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As Chicago moves from "Low" to "Medium" COVID-19 risk, city health officials are "strongly recommending" that people wear a mask in public, indoor spaces.