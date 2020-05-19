Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 Surcharge, Summer Surge Concerns

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois businesses are already preparing for their new normal as the state nears its third phase of reopening, but will it come at a cost to customers?

With many businesses struggling to make ends meet and costs rising for in-demand products, changes are likely in store for many consumers.

And with reopening on the horizon, some officials fear warmer weather and loosening restrictions could lead to a "summer surge."

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 19):

25th Employee Contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 25.

The latest employee to test positive was assigned to the accounting department, located in the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St., Room 1005, and last reported for work on May 14th, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The person has been hospitalized.

6 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chicago Police Department

Chicago police announced Monday six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the department to 520.

Of the confirmed cases, 495 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 523 employees have reported positive tests, but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm three of those cases.

Pritzker Expresses Concern About Potential Summer Surge in COVID-19 Cases if Residents Flout Restrictions

As more state residents grow restless of having to abide by Illinois’ stay-at-home order, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging patience to help prevent a surge of new cases.

During his Monday press briefing, Pritzker said that he is concerned about better weather encouraging people to go outside and to congregate, which could help spark a new wave of the virus.

“If people don’t follow the plan, or if people don’t wear face coverings when they’re out in public as directed, more people are going to get coronavirus,” he said. “We have beautiful days that are coming up throughout the summer and people want to be outside wherever they are in the state. They want to be together gathering, and we just want them to do everything they can to keep themselves safe.”

While the state is still on pace to move to its next phase of reopening by the end of this month, Pritzker has warned that any significant surge in cases and hospitalizations could cause the state to re-institute restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

The governor is also concerned about a potential surge in cases in the fall, echoing the concerns of scientists and epidemiologists who have suggested that a surge in COVID-19 cases, along with the yearly rise in flu cases, could overwhelm health systems.

Chicago Restaurant Adds Coronavirus Surcharge, Prompting Backlash

Restaurants across the country, including in the Chicago area, have implemented coronavirus surcharges to combat rising food prices — a move that has prompted a backlash on social media and scrutiny from customers.

The Harold's Chicken Shack location in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood added a surcharge Saturday, and on Monday, the restaurant received calls "all day, nonstop," manager Jaquelyn Santana said.

The restaurant initially added a 26% surcharge to make up for a 26% increase in supply costs, but after the first day decreased the surcharge to 15% as a result of backlash from customers.

In a statement, Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said it was investigating the situation.

Similarly, diners across the country should be prepared for the possibility of seeing a surcharge on their receipt, Gregory Frank, a partner at Frank LLP Class Action Litigators, told TODAY.

According to the New York City-based attorney, these charges are legal.

Restaurants typically handle cost fluctuations by altering menu prices, but the cost of reprinting menus can pose an additional burden to already struggling restaurants.

Meanwhile, Santana, the manager of Harold's Chicken in Lakeview, said Monday night that the restaurant would immediately be raising prices in order to make ends meet.

"We weren’t trying to hide anything or have hidden fees," she said. "This is a real power struggle for us to stay into business."