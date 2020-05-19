coronavirus

6 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chicago Police Department

Chicago police announced Monday six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the department to 520.

Of the confirmed cases, 495 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 523 employees have reported positive tests, but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm three of those cases.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois has seen its third day straight with fewer than 100 deaths related to coronavirus, health officials announced Monday. A total 4,234 people have died from the outbreak.

