coronavirus

25th Employee Contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 25.

The latest employee to test positive was assigned to the accounting department, located in the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St., Room 1005, and last reported for work on May 14th, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The person has been hospitalized.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

the last dance 29 mins ago

‘Like Meeting Santa Claus’: ‘Last Dance’ Director Jason Hehir Discusses Interviewing Michael Jordan

coronavirus 1 hour ago

6 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chicago Police Department

The Clerk’s Office’s Department of Facilities Management and MB Real Estate have been notified to deep clean and sanitize the area where the employee worked, the clerk’s office said.

Employees who came into close contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and look out for symptoms of coronavirus, the clerk’s office said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us