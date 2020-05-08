Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago’s Reopening Plan, Orland Park Mayor’s Message

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

After a delay in the city announcement, Chicagoans are finally set to learn what the city's reopening plan will look like as it continues to battle the largest number of coronavirus cases in Illinois.

Meanwhile, a suburban mayor is speaking out against part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phased plan to reopen the state, calling it unreasonable.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 8):

Lightfoot to Unveil Chicago's Reopening Plan

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to propose city-specific guidelines for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor was scheduled to unveil the plan Thursday but canceled the announcement due to a scheduling conflict. She is now set to address the city at 1:30 p.m. Friday (watch live in the player above).

Lightfoot said Wednesday her guidelines will "complement" Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's plan for reopening the state, which was unveiled earlier this week.

It remains unclear exactly what those guidelines might be.

12 More Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Chicago police announced Thursday 12 more cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the department to 487.

Of the confirmed cases, 464 are officers and 23 are civilian employees, police said. Each case has been independently confirmed through the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Orland Park Mayor Urges Pritzker to Speed Up Plan to Reopen Illinois

The mayor of south suburban Orland Park posted a video to social media on Thursday speaking out against part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phased plan to reopen Illinois.

In the video, Mayor Keith Pekau said he believes the governor’s plan to reopen the state is unreasonable and argued businesses in Orland Park can’t wait much longer.

“The governor’s plan would not allow restaurants to reopen until at least June 26,” Pekau said in the video that has just over 100 views on YouTube. “Frankly most of our small, family owned restaurants will not survive that long.”

Pekau added that he’s asked Pritzker to speed up his plan while questioning it’s legality.

When asked about the challenge today at his daily coronavirus press briefing, Pritzker seemingly acknowledged the potential legal conflict.

“I have discouraged local law enforcement from arresting people. I have not discouraged them from reminding them what their obligations are to each other,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also added that he believes Orland Park Mall won’t open for several months despite the mall’s plans to reopen on May 31, but Pekau said measures would be in place for the mall to open safely.

Labor Deal Averts Strike at Dozens of Illinois Nursing Homes

Staff at dozens of Illinois nursing homes called off a strike set to begin Friday after their union reached a tentative deal with nursing home owners that will increase workers' pay to at least $15 and guarantee additional bonus pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Certified nursing assistants and food service and housekeeping employees were among those planning to walk out at 44 facilities starting Friday morning, according to officials with the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois Indiana unit.

Staff at 20 more facilities planned to follow on Tuesday. Nearly all of the nursing homes are in Chicago or surrounding suburbs.

What Will the Future of Sports in Illinois Look Like?

Could professional sports teams resume play in Illinois without fans under the state's reopening plan?

Possibly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

"Many of the leagues and teams - and I have spoken with many of them - are considering opening their seasons or continuing their seasons without fans in the stands so that people can enjoy the sports online on TV," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said it's up to a team to submit plans for how they would manage restrictions while playing.

"We have some terrific sports fans all across the state of Illinois that want to see this up and running and so there's a desire to have it work," Pritzker said. "I think they've got to come up with a set of plans... I think they're incentivized, by the way, the leagues are, to do the right thing. Partly they're incentivized because they have players that are worth millions of dollars to them that are going to be on the field. So you know, I think they want to protect their, for lack of better term, assets and their people."

No teams have submitted such plans so far, but Pritzker said he's "looking forward to seeing them."

The NFL released its full schedule for the 2020 season Thursday night. But as far as when fans could return to Soldier Field, Pritzker said it will depend on nationwide conditions.

"We want to make sure that everybody's safe," he said. "So all across the country, if the nation isn't in a state where we can have tens of thousands of people together in a stadium, then I don't think you're going to see football opening up to have fans in the stands."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed optimism last month that baseball could return in some fashion soon, but both the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs were hesitant to make such claims.