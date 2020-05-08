Mayor Lightfoot Asks Chicago Residents to Fill Out Survey on Reopening

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday asked residents to take a survey to help the city gauge public opinion regarding stay-at-home orders and plans for reopening.

At a news conference, Lightfoot unveiled her plan to reopen the city, which is similar to the roadmap released by Illinois' Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this week.

The Chicago phases include the following: strict stay-at-home, stay-at-home, cautiously reopen, gradually resume and protect.

The "Community Sentiment Survey on Reopening," which Lightfoot highlighted at the news conference, includes questions about social distancing, ways of coping during the pandemic, support services and reopening businesses.

The survey aims to help Chicago "reopen in a way that reflects the lived experience of residents during the crisis," according to a news release from city officials.