12 More Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Chicago police announced Thursday 12 more cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the department to 487.

Of the confirmed cases, 464 are officers and 23 are civilian employees, police said. Each case has been independently confirmed through the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

On Thursday, Illinois health officials announced that the number of statewide deaths had risen to 3,111, while the number of confirmed cases rose past 70,000.