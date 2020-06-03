Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago’s Phase 3 Begins, Testing Sites Reopen

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Chicago's phase three of reopening officially began Wednesday.

The move means big changes for the city after months of heightened restrictions.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 3):

Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Facilities Reopen Across Illinois

Most of Illinois' state-run coronavirus testing sites reopened Wednesday after two days of closures during protests and unrest across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 10 of the state's 11 community-based testing sites would resume operations.

The sites returning to normal operations Wednesday include: Harwood Heights, Aurora, Rockford, East St. Louis, Bloomington, South Holland, Auburn/Gresham/Chatham, Champaign, Rolling Meadows and Peoria.

The site in suburban Waukegan will reopen on Thursday in a new location, 102 W. Water St., to accommodate the restoration of vehicle emission testing at the facility on Northwestern Avenue, IDPH said in a statement.

Chicago Enters Phase 3 of Reopening

Chicago entered the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, even after police brutality protests drew massive crowds across the city for five straight days, and as businesses look to recover from looting and vandalism.

After days of uncertainty, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that the city would move into the next phase of reopening as scheduled, allowing a number of businesses to resume operations at limited capacity and with certain restrictions in place.

Those industries include:

Childcare centers and family childcare

Non-lakefront parks (no contact sports)

Libraries and other city services

Office-based jobs, professional services, and real estate services

Hotels / lodging

Outdoor attractions (e.g., boating – not including the Playpen, non-Lakefront golf courses)

Non-essential retail

Personal services (e.g., hair/nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors)

Restaurants and coffee shops (outdoor dining only)

Manufacturing, construction, and warehousing

Hospitals, dentists, community mental health centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers

Public transit, regional transit, taxis and rideshare

Gyms (outdoor and 1:1 personal training only)

