Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Schools Reopening Framework, Pritzker Sues to Require Masks

Chicago Public Schools is set to release a framework for reopening in the fall on Friday, though officials say it will be simply a draft, not a final plan, to open a conversation with parents, students and staff.

That highly anticipated release comes as Gov. J.B. Pritzker has taken an unusual step in preemptively filing a lawsuit to require students to wear face masks in schools when they do return to classrooms.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around Illinois today, July 17:

Chicago Public Schools is expected to announce Friday a draft of its plan for how school may begin in the fall. The announcement, though only a draft, will mark a first look at how students may or may not return to classrooms.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson will announce the framework in a news conference at 10:45 a.m. at the district's headquarters, according to Lightfoot's public schedule. That news conference can we watched live in the video player above.

Both Lightfoot and CPS have repeatedly said in recent days that a final decision on a reopening plan would not be made until closer to the beginning of the school year, due to the evolving nature of the pandemic.

The Chicago Teachers Union this week called for remote learning to continue in the fall due to the risk of in-person instruction as coronavirus cases keep rising.

CPS responded to the union's push saying in part that the fall plan "will be guided by the best available data and guidance from state and local health officials."

"The health and safety of our students and staff is paramount," CPS spokesman Michael Passman said in a statement.

"We know that families and staff are eager to learn more about the coming school year, and we appreciate that there are a range of needs and views that are valid and must be considered," he continued. "A preliminary framework for the new school year will be introduced this week to gain feedback from students, parents and staff, but a decision on the potential for in-person instruction will not be made until closer to the school year when we can fully assess the public health situation at that time."

School districts in Illinois must develop their own plans for the fall under state guidelines, with social distancing procedures in place and new protocols like mask requirements and limitations on group size. Many districts have announced a hybrid approach to schooling, with students splitting time between the classroom and their homes.

Schools around the country are facing pressure to return to classrooms from multiple sources, including the White House - where President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from districts if they don't bring students back in the fall.

Pritzker Sues to Require Masks in Schools

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has taken the unusual step of preemptively filing a lawsuit to ensure school children wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when schools reopen in a few weeks.

The action filed late Thursday in Sangamon County Circuit Court by the state attorney general seeks a judge's approval of Pritzker's order that schoolchildren, teachers and staff wear coverings over mouths and noses among other measures to reduce the chance that the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus can spread.

“As a father, I would not send my children to a school where face coverings are not required because the science is clear: face coverings are critical to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Pritzker said in a statement.

It's typical for the governor to be in court as a defendant seeking validation of a policy or action. In this instance, no lawsuit has been filed, but a public school district and two private academies have informed the Illinois State Board of Education that Pritzker no longer has authority under emergency rule-making to require face masks in schools and that they will be developing their own safety rules.

It was time to get ahead of the issue, Ann Spillane, Pritzker's chief legal counsel, told The Associated Press.

“Students need to prepare, parents need to know what’s coming, administrators need guidelines. Confusion on these things leads to risk,” Spillane said. “We're sending a signal that this issue is not up for debate. The governor doesn't have an option."

Pritzker to Discuss Summer Jobs, 2020 U.S. Census

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to hold two news conferences in Waukegan on Friday. The first will be to discuss jobs supported by the state's Summer Youth Employment Program, beginning at around 12 p.m. at Employee Connections in Waukegan.

The second will be to discuss the 2020 U.S. Census and "the importance of being counted" beginning at around 1 p.m. at Hinkston Park in Waukegan, according to his public schedule.

Pritzker discussed both topics in events in Rockford on Thursday. Friday's news conferences can be watched live in the video player above.

When Should You Get a Coronavirus Test After an Exposure? Illinois' Top Health Official Shares Best Timeline

Illinois' top public health official on Wednesday detailed the best timeframe in which to get tested for coronavirus after a potential exposure: at least six or seven days later.

"You need to wait at least six to seven days after your exposure to get tested because that's a better chance of actually showing a positive test result," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at a news conference, delivering an update on the pandemic alongside Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said young people are seeing their highest rates of coronavirus infection since the pandemic began in delivering an update on the state’s latest figures and efforts to combat the outbreak on Wednesday.

"If you find out a day after; you got contacted by your friend that the day before they were positive and you were with them just that day before, it's too soon to get a test," she continued. "So please, a six-or-seven-day window after your exposure is the ideal time to get tested."

Ezike went on to explain that the state has seen "many individuals" who did not test positive on day six or seven after an exposure - but developed symptoms later.

"Up to 30% of people might not test positive or develop symptoms on day eight, nine, 10, up to day 14," she said. "So in the interest of not spreading it to other people, we have to do that 14-day quarantine."

Ezike insisted that any residents who learn that a friend, relative or contact of theirs tested positive quarantine at home for two weeks - regardless of symptoms, test results or any other factors.

How Long Should It Take to Get Your Coronavirus Test Results Back in Chicago?

How long should you have to wait to find out the results of your coronavirus test? According to Chicago health officials, city-run testing sites can take anywhere from 2 to 6 days.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said it's "unusual for us to get it even the next day."

"In most cases we're getting it two to three, but sometimes up to five or six days later," she said.

Those numbers can change, however, for test results at third-party sites, some of which report up 10 days of waiting.

"There have been other testing sites that have been set up by third parties that are taking way too long," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said earlier this week.

Testing sites in the city can be found here. For a list across Illinois click here.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every family and community in a variety of ways. As we navigate where Illinois stands in its reopening plan, NBC 5 wanted to examine more than just the numbers. So we brought together a panel of experts to help get your questions answered.

From schools reopening to masks, Dr. Emily Landon, Dr. Allison Foster and Dr. Derek Robinson talk with NBC 5's Lauren Petty and answer your top questions about coronavirus.

Illinois Reports More Than 1,200 New Coronavirus Cases, State Sets Daily Testing Record

Health officials in Illinois confirmed more than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 25 additional deaths.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,257 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 157,950.

Thursday's death toll brings the number of fatalities related to COVID-19 to 7,251, according to health officials.

In all, 43,006 new specimens were returned to laboratories in the state, marking a new daily testing record for the state, which has now reported 2,122,607 test results since the pandemic began.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate remains at just over three percent, according to health officials.

Hospitalization numbers dropped slightly, with 1,434 hospitalizations for COVID-19. Of those patients, 311 were in intensive care units, and 127 patients were on ventilators as of Wednesday evening.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performances Through Late December

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has canceled all of its’ performances and programs through late December amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by the organization.

On Thursday, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association announced all programs scheduled from Sept. 17 through Dec. 23 have been canceled.

The events include all CSO concerts, Symphony Center Presents, MusicNOW and public programs like the Civic Orchestra of Chicago concerts, according to the CSOA.

More details can be found here.