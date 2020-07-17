Illinois Reports More Than 1,300 New Coronavirus Cases

An additional 1,300 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday in Illinois, along with 22 more deaths, state health officials said.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,384 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 159,334.

Friday's death toll brings the number of fatalities related to COVID-19 to 7,272, according to health officials.

In all, 43,692 new specimens were returned to state laboratories, increasing the number of reported test results since the pandemic began to 2,166,299. More than 40,000 tests have been performed for the second day in a row, state health officials said.

On Thursday, 43,006 new specimens were returned to laboratories in the state, marking a new daily testing record.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate remains at three percent, according to IDPH.

Hospitalization numbers dropped slightly, with 1,431 hospitalizations for COVID-19. Of those patients, 309 were in intensive care units, and 128 patients were on ventilators.