Chicago Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performances Through Late December

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has canceled all of its’ performances and programs through late December amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by the organization.

On Thursday, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association announced all programs scheduled from Sept. 17 through Dec. 23 have been canceled.

The events include all CSO concerts, Symphony Center Presents, MusicNOW and public programs like the Civic Orchestra of Chicago concerts, according to the CSOA.

“The decision follows careful review of the rapidly evolving conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and is in accordance with the State of Illinois and City of Chicago’s multi-phase recovery plans, and in response to the current safety guidelines from public health officials,” the statement reads.

The CSOA hopes to provide an update as they continuing to look at ways to rescheduled the programs in the future as well as develop other ways to reach their audience this fall, according to the release.

Online events will still take place and other content is available via the “CSO From Home” portal on the CSO’s YouTube channel.

Those who currently hold tickets to any of these canceled events will automatically have the value of any tickets placed on their account for future purchases, may donate the funds or request a refund